Naira depreciates to N1,520/$ in the parallel market

May 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira on Monday, depreciated to N1,520 per dollar in the parallel market, from N1,470 per dollar last week Friday.

Also in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, NAFEM, the local currency depreciated to N1,478.11 per dollar.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM rose to N1,478.11 per dollar from N1,466.31 per dollar last weekend, indicating N11.8 depreciation for the naira.

The margin between the parallel market and NAFEM rates widened to N41.89 per dollar from N3.69 per dollar last weekend.(www.naija247news.com).

