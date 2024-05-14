Home Monetary & Fiscal Policy NairaDollar Exchange Rate Naira depreciates to N1,520/$ in the parallel market

Naira depreciates to N1,520/$ in the parallel market

By
Azonuchechi Chukwu
-

May 14, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira on Monday, depreciated to N1,520 per dollar in the parallel market, from N1,470 per dollar last week Friday.

Also in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, NAFEM, the local currency depreciated to N1,478.11 per dollar.

Data from FMDQ showed that the indicative exchange rate for NAFEM rose to N1,478.11 per dollar from N1,466.31 per dollar last weekend, indicating N11.8 depreciation for the naira.

The margin between the parallel market and NAFEM rates widened to N41.89 per dollar from N3.69 per dollar last weekend.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous articleAccess Bank Sierra Leone Appoints New Chairman, 4 Others
Next articleWhy I visited Atiku, Saraki, Lamido – Obi
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
https://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.
Twitter

RELATED ARTICLES

©

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading