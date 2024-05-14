Minister Seeks Court Order to Halt Niger Speaker’s Plan to Marry 100 Girls

Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has taken legal action to block the planned marriage of 100 girls by the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji.

Kennedy-Ohanenye, addressing reporters in Abuja, revealed that she has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police and filed for an injunction to halt the event scheduled for May 24.

The Niger lawmaker had announced plans to sponsor the wedding of 100 girls, stating that it was part of his constituency project, but clarified later that he was only funding the wedding, not coercing the girls into marriage.

However, the minister asserted that the plan is unacceptable, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the girls’ futures. She pledged the ministry’s support for their education and vocational training.

Kennedy-Ohanenye warned of legal consequences if the speaker proceeds with the event against her directives, emphasizing the ministry’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and well-being of the girls.

