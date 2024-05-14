Lagos Police Arrest Singer Portable

May 14, 2024.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
Lagos State Police Command has arrested singer, rapper, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable.
SP Benjamin, Lagos police command spokesman, confirmed this in a statement in the late hours of Tuesday.
When asked for the reason for the arrest, he said the popular Dr. Zeh was arrested in the morning due to failure to balance up money for a G-Wagon car that he purchased.(www.naija247news.com).
