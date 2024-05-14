Menu
Lagos Police Arrest Singer Portable

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Lagos State Police Command has arrested singer, rapper, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable.

SP Benjamin, Lagos police command spokesman, confirmed this in a statement in the late hours of Tuesday.

When asked for the reason for the arrest, he said the popular Dr. Zeh was arrested in the morning due to failure to balance up money for a G-Wagon car that he purchased.

British High Commissioner Urges Nigeria to Prioritize State Police and Women’s Representation in Constitutional Review
