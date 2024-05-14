INEC to Resume Continuous Voter Registration Ahead of Edo and Ondo Governorship Elections

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced plans to recommence continuous voter registration (CVR) in Edo and Ondo states ahead of the scheduled governorship elections in September and November, respectively.

Speaking at a meeting with political parties in Abuja, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, revealed that the final list of candidates for the Edo State governorship election had been published following the conclusion of party primaries. He emphasized the need for political parties to adhere to the campaign timeline and urged them to maintain law and order during the electoral process.

Yakubu also provided details regarding the CVR exercise, stating that it would allow eligible citizens to register as voters or transfer their registration to Edo and Ondo states. The registration period is set to take place from May 27 to June 5, with registration centers established at ward levels and state headquarters.

Additionally, the commission plans to distribute uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) during the CVR exercise, encouraging eligible individuals to collect their PVCs ahead of the elections.

The decision to conduct the registration at ward levels aims to streamline the process and ensure accessibility for citizens within the two states. The commission will deploy trained officials to manage the registration centers, with a focus on facilitating a smooth and efficient registration process.

