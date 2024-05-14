INEC Sets Deadline for Nomination of Candidates in Ondo, Resumes Voter Registration Ahead of Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced a May 20 deadline for the nomination of candidates by political parties in Ondo State, ahead of the September and November governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made this known during a quarterly consultative meeting with political parties in Abuja yesterday.

Yakubu disclosed that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise will resume in both states to enable eligible voters to participate in the upcoming elections. The registration will also allow registered voters to transfer their registration to Edo and Ondo states or within the two states. The CVR will take place simultaneously from May 27 to June 5, with registration centers set up at ward levels and state headquarters.

The INEC chairman emphasized that there will be no online pre-registration option due to time constraints. Each registration center will be managed by two officials, and the commission will commence training for at least 794 officials for the exercise. Additionally, uncollected Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) will be made available for collection during the CVR, with a list of uncollected PVCs to be published in INEC offices and on the commission’s website.

Political parties in Ondo have been given until May 20 to nominate their candidates, with strict adherence to the deadline emphasized by Yakubu. The commission has also finalized the list of candidates for the Edo State governorship election and reminded parties to upload the list of polling and collation agents to the dedicated portal in a timely manner.

