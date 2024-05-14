Gunmen Ambush Dangote Cement Convoy, Kidnap Dozens of Workers in Edo State

Gunmen launch a brazen attack on Dangote Cement convoy in Okpella, Edo State, leaving several injured and kidnapping numerous employees.

Eyewitnesses recount chaos as assailants open fire on the convoy, leading to panic among workers.

Reports indicate gunmen seized an entire staff bus, abducting workers; exact number of captives and injuries remains unclear.

Michael Odofin, spokesperson for Okpella Cement Plc, confirms the attack, assuring no fatalities reported so far.

Efforts to reach Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, for comment remain unsuccessful, leaving many questions unanswered.

