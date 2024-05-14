Menu
Search
Subscribe
AI

Google Unveils Project Astra: An AI Assistant that Interacts Like Humans

By: The Editor

Date:

During its annual I/O developer conference at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, Alphabet Inc.’s Google showcased Project Astra, an ambitious AI agent that mirrors human-like reactions and interactions.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Google presented a prerecorded video demonstration where the AI assistant utilized a phone’s camera to interpret its surroundings and respond to questions about the scene.

The assistant accurately identified details such as the location of the office and the whereabouts of the employee’s glasses.

Google hinted that certain aspects of Project Astra might be integrated into Gemini, its robust AI model, in the latter half of this year.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Tinubu Halts 0.5% Cybersecurity Fee on Electronic Banking Transactions
Next article
Nigeria and United Nations Seek US$306 million for Urgent Food and Nutrition Crisis Response
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos Police Arrest Singer Portable

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Police Command has arrested...

British High Commissioner Urges Nigeria to Prioritize State Police and Women’s Representation in Constitutional Review

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
British High Commissioner Urges Nigeria to Address State Police...

‘Funmilayo Ransome Kuti’ Biopic to Premiere Nationwide on May 17

NAN NAN -
, Spotlighting Her Revolutionary Legacy The highly anticipated biographical film...

Nigeria and United Nations Seek US$306 million for Urgent Food and Nutrition Crisis Response

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The appeal, the lean season food security and nutrition...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos Police Arrest Singer Portable

Lifestyle News 0
May 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Police Command has arrested...

British High Commissioner Urges Nigeria to Prioritize State Police and Women’s Representation in Constitutional Review

Political parties 0
British High Commissioner Urges Nigeria to Address State Police...

‘Funmilayo Ransome Kuti’ Biopic to Premiere Nationwide on May 17

Nollywood 0
, Spotlighting Her Revolutionary Legacy The highly anticipated biographical film...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Lagos Police Arrest Singer Portable

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0