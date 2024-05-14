Google Unveils Project Astra: An AI Assistant that Interacts Like Humans

During its annual I/O developer conference at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California, Alphabet Inc.’s Google showcased Project Astra, an ambitious AI agent that mirrors human-like reactions and interactions.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Google presented a prerecorded video demonstration where the AI assistant utilized a phone’s camera to interpret its surroundings and respond to questions about the scene.

The assistant accurately identified details such as the location of the office and the whereabouts of the employee’s glasses.

Google hinted that certain aspects of Project Astra might be integrated into Gemini, its robust AI model, in the latter half of this year.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...