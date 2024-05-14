Ghana Grants Citizenship to Music Icon Stevie Wonder

President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo of Ghana has officially conferred Ghanaian citizenship upon the legendary musician and global icon, Stevie Wonder, in a ceremony held at the Jubilee House in Accra.

In a statement shared on the president’s official X account and website, President Akufo-Addo expressed Ghana’s warm embrace to Stevie Wonder, recognizing his immense talent, achievements, and deep connection to the African continent.

Ghana’s Minister for the Interior, Hon. Henry Quartey, commended President Akufo-Addo for spearheading the Year of Return initiative, which has facilitated the citizenship registration of 252 individuals from African-American and Caribbean Diasporan Communities.

Accepting the honor, Stevie Wonder, a recipient of 25 Grammy Awards, expressed profound gratitude and joy for the recognition, emphasizing his admiration for Ghana’s vibrant culture and warm hospitality. He expressed his excitement at being able to call himself a Ghanaian citizen.

