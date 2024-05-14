‘Funmilayo Ransome Kuti’ Biopic to Premiere Nationwide on May 17

, Spotlighting Her Revolutionary Legacy

The highly anticipated biographical film ‘Funmilayo Ransome Kuti’ is slated for a nationwide cinematic release on May 17, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). The movie, which garnered nominations for Best Costume Design and Best Writing Movie at the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2024, sheds light on the life and activism of the iconic Nigerian figure, Funmilayo Ransome Kuti.

Directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters and penned by Tunde Babalola, the film chronicles Funmilayo Ransome Kuti’s journey from her days at Abeokuta Grammar School to her pivotal role in Nigeria’s struggle against colonialism and patriarchy. Notably, it delves into her establishment of the Abeokuta Women’s Union, showcasing her unwavering commitment to social justice and gender equality.

The star-studded cast includes acclaimed actors such as Kehinde Bankole, Ajoke Silva, Adunni Ade, Adebayo Salami, Omowunmi Dada, Jide Kosoko, Delete Odule, Ibrahim Suleiman, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Yewande Osamein, and Iyimide Ayo-Olumoko. Additionally, the film features appearances by Funmilayo Ransome Kuti’s grandchildren, Femi Kuti and Yeni Kuti, adding a poignant familial dimension to the narrative.

Director Bolanle Austen-Peters shared insights about the film’s premiere, which took place in Lagos, attended by notable dignitaries, including Governors Dapo Abiodun and Babajide Sanwoolu, and former Governor Donald Duke. Austen-Peters expressed excitement about the upcoming nationwide release, inviting audiences to witness the remarkable story of Funmilayo Ransome Kuti on the big screen.

As anticipation builds for its theatrical debut, ‘Funmilayo Ransome Kuti’ promises to captivate audiences with its portrayal of a visionary leader who defied societal norms and championed the rights of the marginalized.

