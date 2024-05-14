Funeral for Daniel Anjorin Announced as Family Plans to Relocate After Tragic Killing

The funeral for 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin, who was fatally stabbed in east London, is set for Friday, his family revealed, announcing plans to move following the “trauma” of his death.

Daniel was attacked while on his way to school on April 30, sparking shock and grief across London. A public fundraiser raised over £150,000 to support his family during this difficult time.

In an update on their GoFundMe page, Daniel’s parents expressed gratitude for the support received and disclosed their decision to use the donations to establish a new family home, aiming to provide solace and honor Daniel’s legacy.

Details of Daniel’s funeral were not provided in the announcement.

The attack also injured four others, including two police officers. Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo has been charged with Daniel’s murder and other offenses related to the incident, which shocked the community and prompted calls for justice.

Bancroft’s School, where Daniel was a pupil, paid tribute to his “positive nature and gentle character,” expressing profound sorrow over his loss. The family, struggling to cope with their grief, described Daniel as a beloved son and brother, deeply missed by all who knew him.

