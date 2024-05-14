Former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika and Brother to Be Arraigned by EFCC

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to arraign former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and his brother before Justice Belgore at the FCT High Court in Garki, Abuja.

The duo faces 8-count charges related to an alleged ₦2.7 billion fraud. Last week, a Federal High Court in Abuja granted bail to Sirika, his daughter, and two others in the sum of ₦100 million with two sureties.

The sureties, mandated to have landed properties in Abuja and be responsible citizens, must also depose to an affidavit of means. Additionally, the court has prohibited the defendants from traveling abroad without permission and ordered that they be remanded in prison custody if they fail to meet their bail conditions.

In April, EFCC detained the ex-minister and subsequently filed six six-count charges against Sirika, his daughter, and two others. The charges accuse Sirika of abusing his office by awarding consultancy contracts and conferring unfair advantages on certain entities, including Al Buraq Global Investment Limited, allegedly linked to his family members. These actions are said to contravene Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

