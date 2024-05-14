Menu
Nigeria

FG Develops New Wage System Based On Workers Productivity

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Director-General of the National Productivity Centre (NPC), Dr. Nasir Raji-Mustapha announced on Monday in Abuja that the Federal Government is developing a new wage system based on employee productivity.

He shared this information during an interactive session with the Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LACAN).

“We are in the process of developing a Productivity-based Wage System that will ensure that those who are productive are rewarded for their effort, irrespective of their grade level.

“Under the proposed system, employees on the same salary scale can earn different wages,” he said.

Dr. Nasir Raji-Mustapha mentioned that the center is working closely with organized labor to ensure their support and input into the new proposal for a productivity-led wage system.

He revealed that the report for the first phase of the study is complete and that the next step involves engaging stakeholders for their contributions before presenting the proposal to the federal government for consideration and adoption.

He also highlighted the center’s collaborations with international agencies and organizations to enhance the productivity and skills of Nigerian workers, thereby positively impacting the economy.

Raji-Mustapha emphasized that productivity is crucial for the growth of the country’s economy and noted that the center has been active in promoting productivity and advocating for youth, particularly Corp members at NYSC camps, and mentioned that the NPC has revitalized its productivity preaching and promotion at these camps. Additionally, the center has enhanced its innovative “Productivity Lecture series for the Ministries and Departments and Agencies (MDAs).”

These negotiations follow the recent call for an increase in wages across the country.

Earlier. Joe Ajaero, the National President of the National Labour Congress (NLC), criticized the federal government’s 35% salary increase for civil servants as mischievous. He argued that the minimum wage should be no less than N615,000.

Ajaero emphasized that the government should ensure a “living wage” for workers. He defined a living wage as one that allows workers to sustain themselves for the month without needing to borrow money or suffer from malnutrition.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
