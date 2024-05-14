FCTA issues 24-hour notice for demolition of 500 illegal structures

May 14, 2024.

The Department of Development Control, under the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has issued a 24-hour demolition notice to the proprietors of 500 unauthorized markets and makeshift structures along the Karmo – Dei-Dei Road corridor in Abuja.

Mr. Garba Jibril, Sector Monitor and Assistant Director in the department, who oversaw the operation in Abuja on Monday, made this disclosure in a statement.

Jibril further said that the Director of Development Control, Mr. Mukhtar Galadima, had conducted a sensitization meeting with the stakeholders.

He explained that the demolition of the unauthorized structures was essential as they cause disturbances on the road and contribute to significant traffic congestion, particularly on market days.

The team leader also revealed that the FCTA has granted a contract for the development of the Life Camp – Dei-Dei Road.

However, he noted that the ongoing presence of traders along the road corridor is obstructing the contractors from beginning their work.

He said that the 24-hour notice should be taken seriously and that non-compliance would result in consequences for those involved.

Additionally, he said that the traders have been directed to relocate to the officially designated Karmo Market, which is fully developed and equipped with all required facilities.

“But the traders have been reluctant to move,” he noted.

“We have had several meetings with the relevant stakeholders, including traditional leaders in the area, to get them to move but they remained adamant.

“We equally held a meeting with the traders and the new market operators, who promised to give the traders some incentives to be able to accommodate them in both the informal and the main shops.

“We are hoping that after the demolition, there will be a successful relocation from the road corridor to the main market.

“This will not only maintain a serene environment but also ensure the free flow of traffic in the area,” Jibril said. (www.naija247news.com).

