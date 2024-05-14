Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

FCTA issues 24-hour notice for demolition of 500 illegal structures

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 14, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Department of Development Control, under the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has issued a 24-hour demolition notice to the proprietors of 500 unauthorized markets and makeshift structures along the Karmo – Dei-Dei Road corridor in Abuja.

Mr. Garba Jibril, Sector Monitor and Assistant Director in the department, who oversaw the operation in Abuja on Monday, made this disclosure in a statement.

Jibril further said that the Director of Development Control, Mr. Mukhtar Galadima, had conducted a sensitization meeting with the stakeholders.

He explained that the demolition of the unauthorized structures was essential as they cause disturbances on the road and contribute to significant traffic congestion, particularly on market days.

The team leader also revealed that the FCTA has granted a contract for the development of the Life Camp – Dei-Dei Road.

However, he noted that the ongoing presence of traders along the road corridor is obstructing the contractors from beginning their work.

He said that the 24-hour notice should be taken seriously and that non-compliance would result in consequences for those involved.

Additionally, he said that the traders have been directed to relocate to the officially designated Karmo Market, which is fully developed and equipped with all required facilities.

“But the traders have been reluctant to move,” he noted.

“We have had several meetings with the relevant stakeholders, including traditional leaders in the area, to get them to move but they remained adamant.

“We equally held a meeting with the traders and the new market operators, who promised to give the traders some incentives to be able to accommodate them in both the informal and the main shops.

“We are hoping that after the demolition, there will be a successful relocation from the road corridor to the main market.

“This will not only maintain a serene environment but also ensure the free flow of traffic in the area,” Jibril said. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Federal Government to empower 5000 entrepreneurial NYSC members with N10 million
Next article
Food security: FG targets rice, maize, others, for year-round cropping
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Father mourns as drunk driver kills Nigerian doctor in US

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Uzochukwu, the son of prominent Igbo...

Unilever Nigeria shareholders approve 75k dividend per share

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Unilever Nigeria Plc and its shareholders...

FG Develops New Wage System Based On Workers Productivity

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Director-General of the National Productivity...

Food security: FG targets rice, maize, others, for year-round cropping

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government says its focus...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Father mourns as drunk driver kills Nigerian doctor in US

Nigeria Metro News 0
May 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Uzochukwu, the son of prominent Igbo...

Unilever Nigeria shareholders approve 75k dividend per share

Companies & Markets 0
May 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Unilever Nigeria Plc and its shareholders...

FG Develops New Wage System Based On Workers Productivity

Nigeria 0
May 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Director-General of the National Productivity...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Father mourns as drunk driver kills Nigerian doctor in US

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0