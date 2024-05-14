Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Father mourns as drunk driver kills Nigerian doctor in US

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 14, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Uzochukwu, the son of prominent Igbo businessman, Chief I.K.B. Igboanugo, the founder of I.K.B Industries Limited, was killed while driving home after work three weeks ago.

According to reports, the 32-year-old Nigerian doctor, was killed by a drunk driver in the United States of America.

Chief I.K.B, the grieving father who confirmed the tragic incident in a Facebook post on Monday, May 13, 2024, said the drunk driver fell asleep at the wheel while speeding on the highway and rammed into his son’s car.

He described his son as a very happy, intelligent, friendly, caring, nice and loving boy.

He said:

“I lost my son 3 weeks ago, I have been crying like a baby. A medical doctor  (Ophthalmologist) in America,” Chief Igboanugo wrote.

An accident victim of a drunkard who fell asleep while speeding on the highway, jumped his lane in the opposite direction and hit with speed force on the driver’s side door where my son was as he was driving home after work.

We can’t question God as He has the final decision.

Always pray as a parent not to loose any of your child irrespective of his behaviour because loss of a child can kill any parent.

Uzochukwu my son was a very nice boy, always happy, intelligent, friendly, caring, loving, sociable etc.

He was 32yrs old, not yet married despite my nagging, he sacrificed all his time and achieved Ophthalmology which is a very difficult medical course in the history of reading medicine to become a medical doctor.

Since his death I have been going through mental and psychological trauma as my doctor has been warning me.

My wife also has not been her self. Pls don’t wish your worst enemy this type of tragedy, now I pray for anybody who has not lost his child never to experience it. It is hellish and a disaster.

Uzochukwu my son you are now in God’s bosom and working for Him that was why he took you this early. As your soul will rest in God’s bosom in Jesus name.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Unilever Nigeria shareholders approve 75k dividend per share
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Unilever Nigeria shareholders approve 75k dividend per share

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Unilever Nigeria Plc and its shareholders...

FG Develops New Wage System Based On Workers Productivity

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Director-General of the National Productivity...

Food security: FG targets rice, maize, others, for year-round cropping

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government says its focus...

FCTA issues 24-hour notice for demolition of 500 illegal structures

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Department of Development Control, under...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Unilever Nigeria shareholders approve 75k dividend per share

Companies & Markets 0
May 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Unilever Nigeria Plc and its shareholders...

FG Develops New Wage System Based On Workers Productivity

Nigeria 0
May 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Director-General of the National Productivity...

Food security: FG targets rice, maize, others, for year-round cropping

Agriculture 0
May 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government says its focus...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Unilever Nigeria shareholders approve 75k dividend per share

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0