Menu
Search
Subscribe
AI

“Empowering Nigeria’s Tech Future: US Consul General Discusses AI, Cybersecurity, and Gender Inclusivity”

By: Naija247news

Date:

In a recent interview with Temitayo Jaiyeola, United States Consul General Will Stevens sheds light on Nigeria’s strategy concerning the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and delves into the opportunities and challenges within the country’s digital economy.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Stevens begins by highlighting the significance of the U.S.-Nigeria Binational Commission, a platform facilitating high-level discussions between both countries. He underscores Nigeria’s pivotal role in Africa, emphasizing its leadership in bilateral relations with the United States.

Regarding AI, Stevens commends Nigeria’s proactive stance, citing Lagos’ prominence as a hub for AI development. He discusses collaborative efforts between the U.S. and Nigeria, including consultations on AI governance and participation in international forums like the United Nations.

The Consul General outlines plans for an upcoming AI conference in Lagos, aiming to foster joint research, address data biases, and enhance cloud infrastructure accessibility. He stresses the transformative potential of AI in addressing societal challenges and underscores Nigeria’s readiness to harness this technology.

Touching on cybersecurity, Stevens discusses recent agreements between the U.S. and Nigeria to combat cyber threats and transnational crimes. He emphasizes the importance of safeguarding critical infrastructure and leveraging expertise exchange to tackle emerging cyber challenges.

Addressing Nigeria’s digital infrastructure deficit, Stevens underscores the need for nationwide broadband access to drive economic growth. He highlights ongoing efforts by U.S. companies to enhance internet connectivity and calls for a conducive regulatory environment to attract investment.

Discussing gender inclusivity in the tech sector, Stevens underscores U.S. initiatives like Tech Women and SelectTech aimed at empowering female entrepreneurs. He emphasizes the economic benefits of promoting women’s participation in the digital economy and reaffirms the U.S. government’s commitment to supporting gender-inclusive policies and programs in Nigeria.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Nigeria’s AI Strategy: Insights from US Consul General Will Stevens
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s AI Strategy: Insights from US Consul General Will Stevens

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
The United States Consul General, Will Stevens, speaks on Nigeria’s...

Nigerian Manufacturing Sector Defies Odds, Records 1.5% Growth Amidst African Contraction

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Despite facing numerous challenges, the manufacturing sector in Nigeria...

USAID Partners with FCMB to Enhance Healthcare Financing in Nigeria with $10 Million Loan Facility

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
  Melissa Jones, the Mission Director of the U.S. Agency...

Unilever Nigeria Plc Approves 75 Kobo Dividend per Share for 2023

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Unilever Nigeria Plc Increases Dividend to Shareholders Following Strong...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s AI Strategy: Insights from US Consul General Will Stevens

CEO EXCLUSIVE 0
The United States Consul General, Will Stevens, speaks on Nigeria’s...

Nigerian Manufacturing Sector Defies Odds, Records 1.5% Growth Amidst African Contraction

Manufacturing 0
Despite facing numerous challenges, the manufacturing sector in Nigeria...

USAID Partners with FCMB to Enhance Healthcare Financing in Nigeria with $10 Million Loan Facility

Data & News Analysis 0
  Melissa Jones, the Mission Director of the U.S. Agency...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Nigeria’s AI Strategy: Insights from US Consul General Will Stevens

Idowu Peters - 0