“Empowering Nigeria’s Tech Future: US Consul General Discusses AI, Cybersecurity, and Gender Inclusivity”

In a recent interview with Temitayo Jaiyeola, United States Consul General Will Stevens sheds light on Nigeria’s strategy concerning the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and delves into the opportunities and challenges within the country’s digital economy.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Stevens begins by highlighting the significance of the U.S.-Nigeria Binational Commission, a platform facilitating high-level discussions between both countries. He underscores Nigeria’s pivotal role in Africa, emphasizing its leadership in bilateral relations with the United States.

Regarding AI, Stevens commends Nigeria’s proactive stance, citing Lagos’ prominence as a hub for AI development. He discusses collaborative efforts between the U.S. and Nigeria, including consultations on AI governance and participation in international forums like the United Nations.

The Consul General outlines plans for an upcoming AI conference in Lagos, aiming to foster joint research, address data biases, and enhance cloud infrastructure accessibility. He stresses the transformative potential of AI in addressing societal challenges and underscores Nigeria’s readiness to harness this technology.

Touching on cybersecurity, Stevens discusses recent agreements between the U.S. and Nigeria to combat cyber threats and transnational crimes. He emphasizes the importance of safeguarding critical infrastructure and leveraging expertise exchange to tackle emerging cyber challenges.

Addressing Nigeria’s digital infrastructure deficit, Stevens underscores the need for nationwide broadband access to drive economic growth. He highlights ongoing efforts by U.S. companies to enhance internet connectivity and calls for a conducive regulatory environment to attract investment.

Discussing gender inclusivity in the tech sector, Stevens underscores U.S. initiatives like Tech Women and SelectTech aimed at empowering female entrepreneurs. He emphasizes the economic benefits of promoting women’s participation in the digital economy and reaffirms the U.S. government’s commitment to supporting gender-inclusive policies and programs in Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...