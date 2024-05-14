British High Commissioner Urges Nigeria to Prioritize State Police and Women’s Representation in Constitutional Review

British High Commissioner Urges Nigeria to Address State Police and Women’s Representation

During a courtesy visit to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard-Hugh Montgomery, emphasized the importance of Nigeria prioritizing certain key issues during the review of the 1999 Constitution as Amended. Montgomery urged Nigeria to focus on the establishment of state police and enhancing representation for women in politics and parliament.

Speaking in Abuja, Montgomery highlighted the strong historical and democratic ties between the UK and Nigeria, emphasizing the need for diplomatic missions to understand Nigeria’s priorities and parliamentary debates. He stressed the significance of addressing challenges such as economic reforms, social safety nets, and constitutional reviews.

Montgomery underscored the importance of mutual cooperation between the two countries, especially in areas of security, defense, investment, and trade. He commended the progress made in bilateral relations and reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s democratic governance.

In response, Senator Akpabio expressed appreciation for the British envoy’s contributions to democratic governance in Nigeria. He emphasized the value of continuous advice and support from international partners to strengthen democracy in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. Akpabio assured that the 10th National Assembly is dedicated to a people-centered legislative agenda, including measures to enhance women’s inclusivity in governance and improve electoral transparency and credibility.

