Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

British High Commissioner Urges Nigeria to Prioritize State Police and Women’s Representation in Constitutional Review

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

British High Commissioner Urges Nigeria to Address State Police and Women’s Representation

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During a courtesy visit to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard-Hugh Montgomery, emphasized the importance of Nigeria prioritizing certain key issues during the review of the 1999 Constitution as Amended. Montgomery urged Nigeria to focus on the establishment of state police and enhancing representation for women in politics and parliament.

Speaking in Abuja, Montgomery highlighted the strong historical and democratic ties between the UK and Nigeria, emphasizing the need for diplomatic missions to understand Nigeria’s priorities and parliamentary debates. He stressed the significance of addressing challenges such as economic reforms, social safety nets, and constitutional reviews.

Montgomery underscored the importance of mutual cooperation between the two countries, especially in areas of security, defense, investment, and trade. He commended the progress made in bilateral relations and reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s democratic governance.

In response, Senator Akpabio expressed appreciation for the British envoy’s contributions to democratic governance in Nigeria. He emphasized the value of continuous advice and support from international partners to strengthen democracy in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. Akpabio assured that the 10th National Assembly is dedicated to a people-centered legislative agenda, including measures to enhance women’s inclusivity in governance and improve electoral transparency and credibility.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
‘Funmilayo Ransome Kuti’ Biopic to Premiere Nationwide on May 17
Next article
Lagos Police Arrest Singer Portable
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos Police Arrest Singer Portable

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Police Command has arrested...

‘Funmilayo Ransome Kuti’ Biopic to Premiere Nationwide on May 17

NAN NAN -
, Spotlighting Her Revolutionary Legacy The highly anticipated biographical film...

Nigeria and United Nations Seek US$306 million for Urgent Food and Nutrition Crisis Response

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The appeal, the lean season food security and nutrition...

Google Unveils Project Astra: An AI Assistant that Interacts Like Humans

The Editor The Editor -
During its annual I/O developer conference at the Shoreline...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos Police Arrest Singer Portable

Lifestyle News 0
May 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Lagos State Police Command has arrested...

‘Funmilayo Ransome Kuti’ Biopic to Premiere Nationwide on May 17

Nollywood 0
, Spotlighting Her Revolutionary Legacy The highly anticipated biographical film...

Nigeria and United Nations Seek US$306 million for Urgent Food and Nutrition Crisis Response

Data & News Analysis 0
The appeal, the lean season food security and nutrition...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Lagos Police Arrest Singer Portable

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0