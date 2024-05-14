Menu
Bharti Airtel’s Fourth-Quarter Revenue Falls Short Due to Nigeria’s Currency Devaluation

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Nigeria’s Bharti Airtel, an Indian telecom giant, announced lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, attributing the decline to currency devaluation in Africa, particularly affecting its operations in Nigeria.

The telecom operator reported consolidated revenue from operations of 375.99 billion rupees for the quarter ending March 31, a 4.4% increase compared to the previous year. However, this fell short of analysts’ average estimates of 388.49 billion rupees. The company incurred an exceptional charge of 24.56 billion rupees due to currency devaluation in its African subsidiaries.

In Africa, Airtel’s mobile services revenue, which is the second-largest contributor to its total revenue, declined by nearly 16% year-on-year to 92.93 billion rupees. This was largely influenced by the devaluation of African currencies, notably the Nigerian Naira.

On the other hand, its India business, the largest segment, saw revenue growth of nearly 13%, driven by significant additions to its 4G/5G customer base.

Airtel’s 4G/5G data customers increased by 28.6 million compared to the previous year, contributing to 72% of its overall mobile customer base.

The average revenue per user (ARPU), a critical financial metric, rose to 209 rupees from 193 rupees a year earlier, demonstrating Airtel’s leadership in this aspect among its competitors.

In terms of market share, Airtel holds a 29.57% share, trailing behind rival Jio, which commands 52.05%, while Vodafone Idea stands at 13.82%, as per data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Despite the revenue challenges, Airtel reported a 4.4% increase in profit before exceptional items and taxes to 52.34 billion rupees.

Airtel’s unit Bharti Hexacom also posted a 10.4% year-on-year rise in fourth-quarter profit, driven by an increase in average revenue per user.

The company’s shares settled slightly lower ahead of the results, although they had risen by 19% during the quarter, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50 index, which saw a nearly 3% increase.

Previous article
Funeral for Daniel Anjorin Announced as Family Plans to Relocate After Tragic Killing
Next article
Nigeria’s May Crude Oil Sales Begin to Recover Amidst European Demand Dip
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

