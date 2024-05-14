Menu
Actors Guild bans ‘unnecessary’ pictures, video recordings at Junior Pope’s burial

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has prohibited meaningless photos and videos from being taken during Junior Pope’s burial service.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, AGN president Emeka Rollas issued a warning ahead of the funeral of Junior Pope; adding that all bloggers and members of the press need to receive accreditation from the family.

He wrote on his page:

It’s a devastating and sorrowful period for the Actors Guild of Nigeria therefore we shall not indulge in any unnecessary picture or video recording that is not by the official photographers at the proceedings of the final journey of our departed colleague. All Press/ Bloggers must be accredited by the family.”

 

“Special thanks to Hon Peter Aniekwe Udogalanya Member representing the good people of Anambra East & West Federal Constituency, Hon Maureen Gwacham member representing the good people of Oyi & Ayamelum Federal constituency, Hon Peter Ifeanyi Uzokwe member representing the good people of Nnewi North/South & Ekwusigo Federal constituency at the House of representatives. Chief Kenneth Ifekudu [Agbalanze] and of course Lady Ada Anene [ Ada Ozubulu] for all the support.”. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
