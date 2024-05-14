Menu
Access Bank Sierra Leone Appoints New Chairman, 4 Others

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Access Bank Sierra Leone Limited has announced the appointment of Maurice Nathaniel Cole and four other non-executive directors.

According to a press statement made available to Nairametrics by Access Holdings Plc, the new executives to its Board of Directors will further strengthen its leadership team and advance the implementation of its growth and transformation strategy.

It added that the appointments also reflect the Bank’s commitment to fostering growth and development while maintaining the highest standards of governance and stewardship.

Joining the Board as Non-Executive Directors are Maurice Nathaniel Cole, Nsikak N. Usoro, Michala Mackay, Ibrahim Khalil Lamin, and Kolawole Augustine Ajimoko.

The group noted that the appointees boast a wealth of expertise from diverse sectors, including banking, telecommunications, corporate governance, compliance, and finance.

Their combined experience and vision will contribute to shaping the future trajectory of Access Bank (SL) Ltd.

Cole will serve as Chairman, following the exit of Alice Marie Onomake and will bring his experience to the fore as Access Bank (SL) Ltd works to consolidate its market position and deliver value for all its stakeholders.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new executives to Access Bank (SL) Ltd,” said Ganiyu Sanni, Country Managing Director, Access Bank Sierra Leone Ltd. “Their leadership and vision will be invaluable as we navigate through challenges and pursue sustained success. We extend our gratitude to outgoing Chairman, Alice Marie Onomake, and Non-Executive Director, Aminata B. Dumbuya, for their dedicated service and contributions to the Bank.”

He noted that Access Bank (SL) Ltd remains committed to excellence, transparency, and accountability as it embarks on this exciting new chapter.

According to him, the Bank looks forward to leveraging the collective expertise of its leadership team to drive innovation, foster growth, and create lasting impact for its customers and communities.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
