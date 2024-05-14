Menu
Abia NLC Slams State Government for Continuous Worker Verification, Calls for Resolution

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Abia State Chapter, has criticized the state government for what it calls the ongoing and seemingly perpetual verification of workers, labeling it as unnecessary and burdensome.

The state government, through a circular issued by the Head of Service, Dr. Ngozi Obioma, mandated workers across ministries, parastatals, and the 17 council areas to undergo online verification from May 10 to May 31, 2024.

Expressing discontent with this directive, the NLC has urged workers to refrain from participating in further verification until concerns surrounding the exercise are addressed by government and labor officials. In a joint statement by NLC Chairman Okoro Ogbonnaya and Secretary Emma Alozie, issued after an emergency meeting in Umuahia, the union questioned the wisdom behind subjecting workers to additional verification amidst ongoing salary delays, some lasting up to seven months, stemming from previous exercises.

The NLC accused the government of being insensitive to workers’ hardships and showing a lack of regard for labor rights in the state. Moreover, the union criticized the government’s unilateral decision to conduct such a significant exercise without consulting labor representatives.

While acknowledging the need to address ghost workers, the NLC deemed the latest verification drive as ill-conceived and detrimental to workers, especially given the prevailing economic challenges in the country. The union called for a collaborative effort between the government and labor stakeholders to find a mutually acceptable solution.

Peter Okafor
