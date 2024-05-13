“Tinubu’s Indirect Fuel Subsidy Could Cause Nigeria’s Economy $7-10 Billion Loss”, BofA Estimates

“IMF: Nigeria’s Implicit Fuel Subsidy to Consume 8.43 Trillion Naira of Oil Revenue

Nigeria’s decision to reintroduce a gasoline subsidy, months after its abolition, is projected to consume almost half of its expected oil revenue this year, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The implicit subsidy is estimated to cost Africa’s largest crude producer approximately 8.43 trillion naira ($5.9 billion) out of its projected 17.7 trillion naira oil revenue, as reported by the IMF in a Thursday publication. Bank of America (BofA) echoes similar forecasts, suggesting Nigeria could lose between $7 billion and $10 billion this year if it imports between 18 and 25 billion liters of gasoline.

The IMF noted that while fuel subsidies were reformed in June 2023, adequate compensatory measures for the poor were not promptly scaled up, leading to a pause over corruption concerns.

President Bola Tinubu suspended the $10 billion subsidy upon his inauguration last year to address the government’s financial challenges following a surge in debt-service costs to 96% of revenues.

Subsequent removal of the subsidy and a devaluation of the naira resulted in a more than threefold increase in fuel prices, contributing to inflation and public unrest.

To alleviate the burden on Nigerians, authorities began capping fuel pump prices below cost by the end of 2023, effectively reintroducing implicit subsidies.

Despite being a major oil producer, Nigeria relies on gasoline imports due to insufficient refining capacity. Hopes are pinned on the completion of major refineries, including one owned by Aliko Dangote and another by the state-owned Nigeria National Petroleum Co., to address this shortfall.

The IMF anticipates the fuel subsidy to phase out entirely within two years as the government expands its cash transfer program for the poorest segments of society, recognizing that approximately 40% of Nigerians live in extreme poverty.

While the subsidy was officially removed in May 2023, government officials emphasize the need to maintain price stability and prevent social unrest, reserving the right to intervene if necessary.

