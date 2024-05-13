Menu
Send more nominees to Jumbo-led Assembly, Ex-Deputy Speaker urges Fubara

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Leyii Kwanee has commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for summoning the courage to nominate  Dagogo Ibiroma as Commissioner Nominee amidst the raging crisis in the state.

He urged the Governor to continue in that line of boldness by sending more Commissioner Nominees to the Rt Hon Victor Oko-Jumno led House of Assembly for effective governance.

Kwanee urged all stakeholders in the crisis to sheathe their swords and push for a common front to address the present Governance Crisis in the state.

He commended Governor Siminialayi Fubara for taking a crucial step towards restoring stability in the state’s governance by sending Dagogo Israel Ibiroma as commissioner-nominee for screening to the Rt. Hon. Oko Jumbo led legislature

Hon Kwanee said the move demonstrated the Governor’s commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and ensuring the effective functioning of government.

He urged the Governor to sustain the momentum by sending more names of nominees to the Assembly to fill the remaining vacant commissioner positions for effective representation and good governance.

Hon. Kwanee however lamented that the current political crisis in the state has adversely affected governance, adding that “it is imperative that swift action is taken to address the situation by filling critical positions which will enable the wheel of governance to move forward, providing much-needed services and support to Rivers People”.

The renowned lawyer however called on the independent national electoral commission, INEC, to, as a matter of constitutional importance,  conduct elections immediately to fill the vacant positions in the state legislature occasioned by the defection of 27 members, as provided by law.

This, he said, “will ensure that the state’s governance is truly representation of the people’s will”

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

