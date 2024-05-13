Security agents, local hunters rescue abducted Kogi students

May 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Security operatives and local hunters have rescued some of the abducted students of the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) Osara, Okene, Kogi State.

Naija247news recall that suspected bandits invaded the university on Thursday night, May 9, 2024, and abducted some students.

The Kogi State Government confirmed the development in a press statement on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

The statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, said that a local hunter and a DSS operative sustained injuries during the rescue operation.

“This is to inform the general public that some of the students abducted by gun men at the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara have been rescued safely by local hunters and other security agents, hours after the Executive Governor of the State, His Excellency Alh Ahmed Usman Ododo visited the institution to assure parents of his commitment to rescuing the students,” the statement read.

“Local vigilante men and security agents engaged the kidnappers in a fierce shootout and the kidnappers succumbed to superior firepower and escaped with gun wounds, leaving the kidnapped students who also ran in different directions to avoid being caught up in the fire exchange.

“Many of the students kidnapped and even other people in captivity have been rescued and taken to medical facilities for proper attention, while many others were also rescued in the early hours of today.

“Security agents are currently combing the forests to ensure all the kidnapped students are found and brought home safely.

“In the sporadic gun battle to rescue our dear students, a local hunter and a DSS operative sustained injuries and they are currently receiving medical attention.

“We commend our local hunters and all the conventional security agents for their bravery and gallantry. Of special commendation is the DSS for acting on credible intelligence to coordinate a fearless confrontation on the outlaws. The security agencies have once again demonstrated why Kogi State will remain an uncomfortable place for bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

“The success recorded so far is a clear testament of the readiness of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo to ensure adequate and uncompromising security for the people of Kogi State.

“We urge residents to report anyone with gun wounds found in their communities to law enforcement agents.” (www.naija247news.com).

