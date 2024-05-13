Menu
South South

Rivers State’s Political Tensions Rise as Tinubu Declares Neutrality in Wike-Fubara Rift

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

 

In a recent development in Rivers State, the Presidency has announced that President Bola Tinubu will maintain neutrality amidst the ongoing political feud between Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and Governor Siminalayi Fubara. This declaration came amidst a heated exchange between the Rivers State government and the Abdulahi Ganduje-led All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Rivers State government swiftly responded to comments made by Ganduje, dismissing any grounds for the impeachment of Governor Fubara. Joseph Johnson, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, emphasized that Ganduje lacked the moral authority to discuss impeachment, citing legal challenges against him.

Adding to the political tension, elders and leaders in both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and APC, purportedly loyal to Minister Wike, cautioned Governor Fubara against interfering with structures at the House of Assembly quarters.

Meanwhile, Martins Amaewhule, the court-suspended factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, reiterated the soundness of the Assembly quarters, countering claims of its dilapidation. However, youths in Rivers State have urged President Tinubu to intervene and address the ongoing political crisis.

Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, clarified that President Tinubu would not take sides in the conflict, ensuring that all parties have the necessary support to fulfill their duties. Ngelale emphasized President Tinubu’s commitment to preventing any actions that would hinder the operations of the Rivers State government.

In response to the escalating tensions, Rivers State elders and leaders warned against any attempts to demolish the Assembly quarters, urging Governor Fubara to exercise restraint. Despite assertions from experts affirming the sound condition of the buildings, concerns remain regarding potential political motivations behind their assessment.

Amidst calls for intervention and the ongoing integrity test on the Assembly quarters, the Rivers State government reiterated its commitment to transparency and adherence to due process. The fate of the structures will ultimately hinge on the results of the integrity test, as Governor Fubara navigates the complex political landscape of Rivers State.

Previous article
Nigeria’s Manufacturing Export Sector Revenue Plunge by 166% to N778.4 Billion, Blamed on Infrastructure Constraints
Next article
Stock Market Closes Lower, All Share Index Drops by 1.36%
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
