Police arrest man for posting obscene photos of his 4-year-old daughter

May 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a father who uses his 4-year-old daughter for adult contents.

This follows an alert from Nigerians on social media who drew the attention of relevant authorities to the obscene photos of the minor posted on an Instagram account handled by the suspect.

Some of the photos sighted include those of the minor in suggestive poses and thongs.

Others photos were taken at hotels in the company of her father and grown men.

The father also posted a flyer with a photo of the minor naked except for an underwear, announcing her birthday party scheduled to hold on May 28, 2024, at Spring Leaders Montessori School in Auchi.

Social media users feared that the minor is a victim of sexual exploitation and called on the police to immediately arrest the men, including the photographer who took the birthday photos.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

“The Edo State Police Command is aware of the trending video of a child of about 4 years old conspicuously naked and used as an adult content in an undisclosed hotel in Auchi, Edo State,” the statement read.

“The Commissioner of Police Edo State Command, CP Funsho Adegboye, immediately drafted tactical team to go all out and arrest the suspect and his cohort.

“Within 12 hours, the father of the girl was arrested. Investigation has commenced further revelation will be made known to the public.

“The CP therefore appeal to the good citizens of Nigeria to remain calm that justice will be serve.”

Reacting to the disturbing posts, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) urged the public to desist from further sharing photos of the child.

“This is Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSCAM) which is a crime. We are working on contacting Meta to bring down the accounts while we track the offenders,” the agency stated.

“We urge the public to desist from further sharing unsanitised pictures of this child; you are adding to the distribution of SCAM which is also a crime.” (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...