Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Police arrest man for posting obscene photos of his 4-year-old daughter

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a father who uses his 4-year-old daughter for adult contents.

This follows an alert from Nigerians on social media who drew the attention of relevant authorities to the obscene photos of the minor posted on an Instagram account handled by the suspect.

Some of the photos sighted include those of the minor in suggestive poses and thongs.

Others photos were taken at hotels in the company of her father and grown men.

The father also posted a flyer with a photo of the minor naked except for an underwear, announcing her birthday party scheduled to hold on May 28, 2024, at Spring Leaders Montessori School in Auchi.

Social media users feared that the minor is a victim of sexual exploitation and called on the police to immediately arrest the men, including the photographer who took the birthday photos.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

“The Edo State Police Command is aware of the trending video of a child of about 4 years old conspicuously naked and used as an adult content in an undisclosed hotel in Auchi, Edo State,” the statement read.

“The Commissioner of Police Edo State Command, CP Funsho Adegboye, immediately drafted tactical team to go all out and arrest the suspect and his cohort.

“Within 12 hours, the father of the girl was arrested. Investigation has commenced further revelation will be made known to the public.

“The CP therefore appeal to the good citizens of Nigeria to remain calm that justice will be serve.”

Reacting to the disturbing posts, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) urged the public to desist from further sharing photos of the child.

“This is Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSCAM) which is a crime. We are working on contacting Meta to bring down the accounts while we track the offenders,” the agency stated.

“We urge the public to desist from further sharing unsanitised pictures of this child; you are adding to the distribution of SCAM which is also a crime.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
FCT police begins investigation into alleged murder of FIRS staff
Next article
Security agents, local hunters rescue abducted Kogi students
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

WHO predicts 5.1m shortfall of nurses and midwives all over the world by 2030

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Health Organisation, WHO has...

Manufacturers Spend More On Security Than Taxes — MAN

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Director-General of the Manufacturers Association...

Google To Offer AI-Generated Answers In Search Results

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Google has announced it would introduce...

ASUU Threatens Strike Over Absence Of Varsities Governing Councils

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

WHO predicts 5.1m shortfall of nurses and midwives all over the world by 2030

Health news 0
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Health Organisation, WHO has...

Manufacturers Spend More On Security Than Taxes — MAN

Business News 0
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Director-General of the Manufacturers Association...

Google To Offer AI-Generated Answers In Search Results

AI 0
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Google has announced it would introduce...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

WHO predicts 5.1m shortfall of nurses and midwives all over the...

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0