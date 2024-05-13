OpenAI Unveils GPT-4o Model and Desktop Version of ChatGPT

Promising Enhanced Ease of Use

OpenAI made waves on Monday with the introduction of a new AI model, GPT-4o, and a desktop version of its widely-used chatbot, ChatGPT. In a livestreamed event, OpenAI’s CTO Mira Murati emphasized the significant leap in user-friendliness with this update.

According to Murati, GPT-4o boasts improved speed and capabilities in handling text, video, and audio, making it a substantial advancement for users. Notably, this update also enhances ChatGPT’s quality and speed across 50 languages, catering to a broader audience.

Moreover, OpenAI aims to democratize access to GPT-4, making it available to all users, including those on the free tier. Developers can harness the power of GPT-4o through OpenAI’s API, facilitating the creation of innovative applications.

This announcement marks a milestone for OpenAI, following the success of ChatGPT Enterprise, the business-tier chatbot launched in August. The company’s collaboration with industry leaders like Microsoft and Google underscores the growing importance of AI-powered chatbots across diverse sectors.

While the AI gold rush continues, concerns about bias and ethical implications persist. Nevertheless, OpenAI remains at the forefront, driving innovation and accessibility in the AI landscape.

