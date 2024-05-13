OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Foresees Significantly Enhanced Capabilities with GPT-5 Model

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During a recent discussion at Stanford University, Altman revealed his dissatisfaction with the current ChatGPT model, stating that GPT-4 is “the dumbest model any of you will ever have to use again by a lot.” He emphasized the need for better performance and accuracy, teasing the arrival of the long-awaited GPT-5 model.

Altman’s remarks underscore OpenAI’s commitment to continuous improvement in AI technology. Despite the substantial costs associated with maintaining such advanced systems, Altman remains focused on providing users with powerful tools to accomplish remarkable feats.

Regarding the significant investment in ChatGPT operations, Altman expressed confidence in the ingenuity of users worldwide to leverage the technology effectively. He acknowledged the mild embarrassment associated with GPT-4’s performance and emphasized ongoing efforts to enhance the model’s capabilities.

Altman concluded by assuring the audience that GPT-5 would represent a significant leap forward in intelligence compared to its predecessor, highlighting the iterative nature of AI development.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...