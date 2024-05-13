“NNPC E&P Ltd and NOSL Kickstart Oil Production at OML 13, Targeting 40,000 Barrels per Day”

NNPC Limited, in a recent disclosure on Sunday, unveiled a significant development in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. The upstream subsidiary, NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NNPC E&P Ltd), in collaboration with Natural Oilfield Services Ltd (NOSL), a subsidiary of Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company Ltd (SEEPCO), has successfully initiated oil production at Oil Mining Lease (OML) 13 in Akwa Ibom State.

The commencement of oil production, which commenced on the 6th of May 2024 with an initial output of 6,000 barrels of oil, marks a pivotal milestone in the partnership between NNPC E&P Ltd and NOSL. This joint endeavor is poised to significantly impact Nigeria’s energy landscape, with plans to escalate production to 40,000 barrels per day by May 27th, 2024.

This feat underscores the unwavering commitment of both entities to drive growth and development in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. It is emblematic of their meticulous planning and execution, epitomizing a new era of economic empowerment and development opportunities for the host communities.

Moreover, the initiation of oil production from OML 13 carries profound implications for Nigeria’s energy security and economic prosperity. It aligns with the nation’s strategic objective of augmenting oil production capacity to meet burgeoning domestic energy demands and catalyze sustainable economic growth.

Crucially, the partnership between NNPC E&P Ltd and NOSL is underscored by a steadfast commitment to operational excellence, safety, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. By adhering to rigorous standards and fostering mutually beneficial relationships with local communities, the consortium aims to ensure sustainable resource utilization and promote socio-economic development in the region.

In essence, the commencement of oil production from OML 13 represents a watershed moment in Nigeria’s energy trajectory. It not only exemplifies the synergistic collaboration between industry stakeholders but also underscores the nation’s resilience and capacity for innovation in the pursuit of energy self-sufficiency and economic prosperity.

