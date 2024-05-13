Menu
Health news

NMA gets new Executives, seeks collaboration to advance healthcare system

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has elected a new team of leaders to steer the association, while seeking collaboration of all members to advance the nation’s healthcare system.

The association made the disclosure in a statement by its new National 1st Vice-President, Dr Benjamin Olowojebutu, on Sunday in Lagos.

Prof. Bala Audu, a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, Bauchi State, emerged as the new National President of the association.

Audu, alongside other executives, elected during the 2024 Annual Delegates Meeting held in Calabar, Cross River, would steer the affairs of the NMA for the next two years.

Other executives that emerged included former NMA Chairman, Lagos Zone, Dr Benjamin Olowojebutu, who emerged as 1st Vice-President, and Dr Usha Anenga, as 2nd Vice-President.

Dr Ben Egbo was elected as the National Secretary General, Dr Wale Lasisi, as the Deputy Secretary General; Dr Celestine Ugwoke as treasurer, Dr Harrison Omokhua as Financial Secretary, and Dr Manir Bature as National Publicity Secretary.

Olowojebutu said that NMA was a diverse and multifaceted community of healthcare professionals, with each bringing its unique talents, perspectives, and experiences to the table.

“There are no winners or vanquished in our association; only colleagues bound together by a common dedication to the health and well-being of our members and communities.

“It is only through unity and solidarity that we can overcome the challenges that lie ahead and continue to advance the cause of healthcare delivery in our beloved country,” he said.

Olowojebutu noted that regardless of the outcome of the election, every member has a vital role to play in shaping the future of the profession, association and health system.NAN.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
