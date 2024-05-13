Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

NLC President, Joe Ajaero: On Minimum Wage, Corruption, and the Power Sector

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a candid conversation with news men, Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), offers insights into the pressing issues facing Nigeria, from minimum wage demands to the crisis in the power sector. Known for his articulate analysis and wealth of experience, Ajaero pulls no punches as he delves into the intricacies of these critical topics.

Minimum Wage Demand: N615,000 is Barely Enough for Survival

Ajaero doesn’t mince words when discussing the NLC’s demand for a minimum wage of N615,000. He breaks down the cost of living in Nigeria, emphasizing that this amount barely covers basic necessities for survival. From housing to education, transportation to healthcare, the NLC president argues that the proposed wage is essential for dignified living.

Combatting Corruption: A Call for Proactive Measures

Addressing the scourge of corruption, Ajaero advocates for proactive measures to prevent rather than react to corrupt practices. He emphasizes the need for systemic safeguards to curb corruption at its roots, highlighting the role of anti-graft agencies in preventing rather than just prosecuting corruption.

The Crisis in the Power Sector: Privatization Woes and the Need for Renewables

Ajaero offers a scathing critique of the privatization of Nigeria’s power sector, tracing its failures back to flawed implementation and lack of foresight. He argues for a reevaluation of privatization efforts, emphasizing the need for investment in renewable energy sources such as hydroelectric, solar, and wind power to meet Nigeria’s growing energy needs.

Looking Ahead: Urgent Action Required

In conclusion, Ajaero underscores the urgency of addressing these pressing issues. From ensuring fair wages for workers to overhauling the power sector and rooting out corruption, he calls for decisive action to propel Nigeria towards a brighter future. As challenges persist, Ajaero’s insights serve as a clarion call for meaningful change and progress.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
LSG To Crackdown Unregistered Real Estate Agents
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

LSG To Crackdown Unregistered Real Estate Agents

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 13, 3024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Government has warned...

Labour, TUC Shut Down Ikeja, Ibadan DISCOS Over Electricity Tariff Hike

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and...

Security agents, local hunters rescue abducted Kogi students

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Security operatives and local hunters have...

Police arrest man for posting obscene photos of his 4-year-old daughter

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Edo State Police Command has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

LSG To Crackdown Unregistered Real Estate Agents

Real Estate 0
May 13, 3024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Government has warned...

Labour, TUC Shut Down Ikeja, Ibadan DISCOS Over Electricity Tariff Hike

Nigeria 0
May 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and...

Security agents, local hunters rescue abducted Kogi students

Security News 0
May 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Security operatives and local hunters have...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

LSG To Crackdown Unregistered Real Estate Agents

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0