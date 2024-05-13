Menu
Digital Economy

Nigeria’s Tinubu Halts Cybersecurity Levy Implementation Due to Lack of Proper Approval

By: Naija247news

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has instructed the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) to suspend the implementation of the cybersecurity levy policy, citing the absence of proper approval. According to a reliable presidency source, Tinubu directed the suspension because the National Security Adviser (NSA) did not obtain the necessary approval before proceeding with the implementation.

The decision to suspend the policy stems from President Tinubu’s concern over the economic situation in Nigeria. He aims to prevent further financial strain on citizens by halting the introduction of new taxes. The suspension directive follows widespread criticism of the levy, with the National Assembly also calling for its suspension.

While confirming the development, a Presidency source clarified that the implementation or suspension of the policy falls under the purview of the ONSA, with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) playing an intermediary role. The source emphasized that President Tinubu’s directive aims to alleviate economic pressures on Nigerians and ensure proper consultation and approval processes are followed.

The CBN had previously issued a circular on May 6, 2024, informing financial institutions about the plan to implement the National Cybersecurity Fund (NCF), administered by the ONSA. The levy, equivalent to 0.5 percent of all electronic transaction values, was to be deducted and remitted by financial institutions at the point of electronic transfer origination.

In response to concerns surrounding the cybersecurity levy, Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, highlighted that the law originated in 2015 and is undergoing review. He assured that issues related to the levy would be addressed as part of ongoing reforms aimed at improving Nigeria’s fiscal system.

