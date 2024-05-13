Nigeria is a complex country, but not difficult to rule – Obasanjo

Former Nigerian President Obasanjo: Governing Nigeria Requires Honesty, Character, and Hard Work

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, emphasized the importance of honesty and integrity in governing Nigeria, stating that while the country is complex, it is not overly difficult to lead. Speaking during the commissioning of the presidential lodge at the Osun State Government House in Oke-Fia, Osogbo, alongside Governor Ademola Adeleke and former governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Obasanjo highlighted the significance of leadership qualities such as honesty, integrity, and hard work.

Obasanjo remarked, “With my experience, Nigeria is a complex country but Nigeria is not a difficult country to rule.” He likened the governance of Nigeria to that of Osun State, noting that both require leaders to be honest with themselves, the people, and their faith. He praised Governor Adeleke, acknowledging his joyous demeanor but also commending his integrity and dedication to hard work.

Acknowledging Adeleke as his “dancing partner,” Obasanjo lauded the governor’s commitment to the welfare of the people, particularly in infrastructure development. He urged Adeleke to prioritize road construction, emphasizing its importance in providing employment opportunities for the people.

Governor Adeleke, in his remarks, explained that the VIP lodge had been abandoned during the previous administration but had been completed within three months under his leadership. He highlighted the lodge’s capacity to accommodate dignitaries and their teams comfortably, signaling progress in infrastructure development within the state.

