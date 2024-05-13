NEDC distributes inputs to 4,200 farmers in Bauchi

May 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The North East Development Commission (NEDC), has distributed farm inputs to 4,200 farmers in Bauchi State.

The commission distributed the inputs through the LOBITO Group for Asiwaju, to selected farmers across the 20 local government areas of the state.

Mr Sulaiman Aliyu, representative of the Commission stated this at the inauguration of the distribution exercise on Sunday in Azare, Katagum Local Government Area of the state.

He said the gesture was in line with President Bola Tinubu administration’s effort towards boosting crop production to achieve food security in the country.

According to Aliyu, the commission is working in collaborating with the LOBITO group and other stakeholders to support farmers to encourage rainfed and dry season activities.

The items distributed include water pumps, liquid fertilisers, chemicals, improved rice and maize seeds.

Also speaking, Usman Darazo, the LOBITO Coordinator in the state, said the gesture targeted smallholder farmers at the grassroots to encourage productivity.

While commending the commission for the support, Darazo urged the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilisation of the items to boost their production output.

One of the beneficiaries, Malam Saidu Yana, commended the gesture, adding it would boost crop production in the state.(www.naija247news.com).

