NECO releases 2024 internal exam timetable

The 2024 National Examinations Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal Examinations timetable has been released, the release marked the commencement of a crucial period for secondary school students across Nigeria.

With the release of the schedule, candidates and educators alike are gearing up for the rigorous assessments ahead.

This is disclosed in a Monday post on its X platform, @Neconigeria.

The indigenous examination body disclosed that the exam begins Wednesday, June 19, 2024, and ends Friday, July 26, 2024.

Here are the photos of the NECO 2024 timetable below:

