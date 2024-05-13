Naira Trades At t N1,466/$1 In The Official Market

May 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira fell by 0.5 per cent or N6.58 on the US Dollar at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM)on Friday, trading at N1,466.31/$1 compared with Thursday’s closing price of N1,459.73/$1.

Data showed that there was a rise in the supply of forex into the spot market during the session as the turnover stood at $113.78 million, 34.8 per cent or $29.40 million higher than the $84.38 million recorded a day earlier.

Also, the domestic currency further declined against the greenback in the parallel market on Friday by N15 to settle at N1,470/$1, in contrast to the previous trading day’s value of N1,455/$1.

Naira lost N135 against the Pound Sterling in the official market on Friday, selling at N1,800.62/£1 compared with the preceding day’s value of N1,765.90/£1 and shed N29.67 against the Euro to close at N1,551.04/€1 versus N1,521.37/€1.(www.naija247news.com).

