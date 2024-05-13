Menu
Search
Subscribe
Real Estate

LSG To Crackdown Unregistered Real Estate Agents

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 13, 3024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Government has warned unregistered individuals and organisations to desist from engaging in real estate activities in the state or face legal consequences for non-compliance with the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority registration requirements.

Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, who gave the warning recently at the 2024 Ministerial Press Briefing to commemorate the first year of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office, said the warning became imperative to instil sanity and ensure fraud-free real estate business in the state.

He advised residents of the state to be mindful of real estate agents they do business with so as not to fall victim to fake and dubious estate agents.

“It is also important to request that we spread the warning across every platform that it is an offence for an individual and organisation to engage in real estate business in Lagos State without being registered with LASRERA. Let us act responsibly and follow the path of the law.

“I want to seize this opportunity to raise awareness on the need for residents not to fall victim to fake and dubious Estate agents and to patronise the registered real estate individuals, and organisations,” he declared.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Labour, TUC Shut Down Ikeja, Ibadan DISCOS Over Electricity Tariff Hike
Next article
NLC President, Joe Ajaero: On Minimum Wage, Corruption, and the Power Sector
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

WHO predicts 5.1m shortfall of nurses and midwives all over the world by 2030

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Health Organisation, WHO has...

Manufacturers Spend More On Security Than Taxes — MAN

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Director-General of the Manufacturers Association...

Google To Offer AI-Generated Answers In Search Results

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Google has announced it would introduce...

ASUU Threatens Strike Over Absence Of Varsities Governing Councils

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Academic Staff Union of Universities,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

WHO predicts 5.1m shortfall of nurses and midwives all over the world by 2030

Health news 0
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Health Organisation, WHO has...

Manufacturers Spend More On Security Than Taxes — MAN

Business News 0
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Director-General of the Manufacturers Association...

Google To Offer AI-Generated Answers In Search Results

AI 0
May 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Google has announced it would introduce...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

WHO predicts 5.1m shortfall of nurses and midwives all over the...

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0