Labour, TUC Shut Down Ikeja, Ibadan DISCOS Over Electricity Tariff Hike

May 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have shut down the offices of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and distribution companies (DisCos)’s premises nationwide on Monday over the hike in electricity tariff.

Workers have stormed various offices of electricity distribution companies to protest over the Band A tariff hike.

The workers, under the aegis of the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, thronged the offices of the DisCos on Monday, preventing workers from resuming work for the day.

In Lagos, the workers were sighted at the corporate headquarters of the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company, singing and calling for the reversal of the Band A tariff.

The NLC and TUC gave the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission a seven-day ultimatum to reverse the revised tariff.

However, the Federal Government said a reversal of the tariff would spell doom for the power sector, urging Nigerians to bear the temporary pains.

Amid this however, the International Monetary Fund has advised the Federal Government to remove electricity subsidies in other bands to save the economy.(www.naija247news.com).

