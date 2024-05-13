Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

”If I begin talk now, una go begin cry” – Burna Boy Addresses Davido And Wizkid’s Online Feud

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Afrobeats Singer, Burna Boy has issued a stern warning to those eagerly seeking his opinion on the feud between his peers, Wizkid and Davido.

A few weeks ago, social media went wild when Wizkid and Davido engaged in a heated exchange online.

It all started when Wizkid shared a viral video of Davido crying and begging an American model on his knees.

Davido fired back at Wizkid, accusing him of being a sick ma and woman beater, which sparked a back-and-forth between them.

Breaking his silence on the matter, Burna Boy warned that if he were to speak up, it would only lead to tears.

Burna Boy, who spoke during his recent Instagram live session, emphasized that he’s focused on his own journey and doesn’t want to get involved in the drama.

He said, “Everybody want make I talk; if I talk now, people go begin cry. Be careful what you wish for. You don’t understand. Odogwu is quiet; he is leading on a different path. If I begin talk now, una go begin cry”.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Singer Dr Sid And His Brothers Recreate Childhood Photo
Next article
FCT police begins investigation into alleged murder of FIRS staff
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

FCT police begins investigation into alleged murder of FIRS staff

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police...

Singer Dr Sid And His Brothers Recreate Childhood Photo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Singer Dr Sid and his brothers...

NEDC distributes inputs to 4,200 farmers in Bauchi

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The North East Development Commission (NEDC),...

NMA gets new Executives, seeks collaboration to advance healthcare system

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

FCT police begins investigation into alleged murder of FIRS staff

CrimeWatch 0
May 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police...

Singer Dr Sid And His Brothers Recreate Childhood Photo

Lifestyle News 0
May 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Singer Dr Sid and his brothers...

NEDC distributes inputs to 4,200 farmers in Bauchi

Agriculture 0
May 13, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The North East Development Commission (NEDC),...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

FCT police begins investigation into alleged murder of FIRS staff

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0