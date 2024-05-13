”If I begin talk now, una go begin cry” – Burna Boy Addresses Davido And Wizkid’s Online Feud

May 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Afrobeats Singer, Burna Boy has issued a stern warning to those eagerly seeking his opinion on the feud between his peers, Wizkid and Davido.

A few weeks ago, social media went wild when Wizkid and Davido engaged in a heated exchange online.

It all started when Wizkid shared a viral video of Davido crying and begging an American model on his knees.

Davido fired back at Wizkid, accusing him of being a sick ma and woman beater, which sparked a back-and-forth between them.

Breaking his silence on the matter, Burna Boy warned that if he were to speak up, it would only lead to tears.

Burna Boy, who spoke during his recent Instagram live session, emphasized that he’s focused on his own journey and doesn’t want to get involved in the drama.

He said, “Everybody want make I talk; if I talk now, people go begin cry. Be careful what you wish for. You don’t understand. Odogwu is quiet; he is leading on a different path. If I begin talk now, una go begin cry”.(www.naija247news.com).

