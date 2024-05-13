Governor Nwifuru Clears 27 Years of Gratuity Arrears for Ebonyi Workers

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a significant milestone, Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has achieved the remarkable feat of clearing the backlog of gratuities owed to state workers spanning from 1996 to 2023.

Announcing this monumental accomplishment, Engr. Jude Chikadibia Okpor, Honourable Commissioner of the Ministry of Information & State Orientation, revealed that the last batch of retirees due for gratuity payment under Governor Nwifuru’s administration has received their dues.

According to the statement released, the final phase of payments, which occurred over a seven-day period ending on May 9th, 2024, saw a total of 256 retirees from the period of 1996 to 2021 receiving their full gratuity amount, totaling ₦394,907,784.91.

Furthermore, retirees from 2022 to 2023, numbering 277 in total, were also cleared and paid during this exercise, with a cumulative gratuity sum of ₦1,030,972,870.05 disbursed.

In a testament to Governor Nwifuru’s commitment to the welfare of Ebonyi workers, the total gratuity sum paid under his administration amounts to an impressive ₦5,036,211,140.6, benefiting a total of 2,099 retirees.

The breakdown reveals that the first phase of payments covered 1,566 retirees from 1996 to 2021, receiving ₦3,610,330,485.64, while the second phase saw 533 retirees clearing ₦1,425,880,654.96 in gratuity arrears.

This achievement underscores Governor Nwifuru’s reputation as a leader who not only makes promises but diligently fulfills them, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to the welfare of Ebonyi workers.

As Governor Nwifuru’s administration continues to strive for progress and development in Ebonyi State, citizens are urged to show appreciation through prayers and steadfast loyalty, anticipating even greater strides in the future.

