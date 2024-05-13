FCT police begins investigation into alleged murder of FIRS staff

May 13, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has commenced investigation into the murder of a staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Khalid Ahmed Bichi.

Bichi was shot dead by yet to be identified gunmen in the Maitama area of Abuja at the weekend.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Josephine Adeh, in a statement on Sunday evening, May 12, 2024, said the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth Igweh, has ordered a thorough and discreet investigation into the incident.

“In response to the tragic and alarming incident resulting in the untimely demise of Khalid Ahmed Bichi on May 10, 2024, at approximately 8:45 PM, the Commissioner of Police FCT command CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, has promptly ordered a thorough and discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding this regrettable event,” the statement read.

“Expressing profound condolences to the bereaved family, CP Benneth Igweh Psc. Mni. unequivocally frowns at this cowardly act and assures both the family and the public of swift justice.

“The diligent pursuit of the perpetrator(s) is underway, with every effort being made to ensure they are apprehended and brought to justice.

“Furthermore, CP Benneth Igweh Psc. Mni. reaffirms the unwavering dedication of the FCT Police Command to enhance the security landscape of the Territory, continually adapting strategies to effectively combat evolving criminal activities.

“Updates on this matter will be provided in due course.”(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...