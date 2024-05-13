Menu
Economic growth

Dollar Steady as Markets Await U.S. Inflation Data for Rate Cut Clues

By: Naija247news

Date:

Major currencies remained stable on Monday as the dollar consolidated against its peers, with investors awaiting U.S. inflation data to gauge the likelihood of interest rate cuts this year.

Following a softer-than-expected U.S. payrolls report for April and comments from the Federal Reserve, expectations have grown for rate reductions in 2024. Market sentiment indicates a 61.2% chance of rate cuts beginning at the Fed’s September meeting, with around 50 basis points of cuts expected in total, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

However, last week’s comments from Fed officials varied, reflecting debates on whether interest rates are currently high enough. A surge in consumers’ inflation expectations, revealed in a recent survey, could further complicate discussions.

As the economy shows signs of slowing, investors are eager to assess the persistence of inflation. This week will provide insight with the release of the producer price index (PPI) on Tuesday and the consumer price index (CPI) on Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s appearance at a meeting in Amsterdam on Tuesday will also be closely monitored.

Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index, noted, “For the wheels to truly fall off of the U.S. dollar, incoming data needs to point to disinflation, not just pockets of weakness here and there.” He emphasized that higher inflation data could undermine efforts to counter soft growth and weaker employment figures.

The dollar index, measuring the greenback against a basket of currencies, remained mostly flat at 105.34, following its first weekly gain last week after two weeks of decline. The euro held steady at $1.0769, while sterling was firm at $1.2517. The yen weakened slightly to 155.91, reversing part of its recent decline.

Meanwhile, concerns persist regarding the yen’s bearish trend, despite a decrease in non-commercial short positions, which had peaked in late April. Markets remain cautious of further intervention as the yen continues to depreciate.

China’s offshore yuan maintained stability around its lowest level in a week at 7.2352. Weekend data indicated a rise in Chinese consumer prices in April, accompanied by extended declines in producer prices, suggesting improvements in domestic demand amid efforts to stabilize the economy.

