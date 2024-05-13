Menu
Lifestyle News

Cynthia Morgan reportedly arrested for cyberstalking Crown Prince of Benin

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 13, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Reports have surfaced indicating that Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan has been arrested for cyberstalking the Crown Prince of Benin, HRH Ezelakhae Ewuare.

As you may recall from last year, the Prince had threatened legal action against the singer for accusing him of witchcraft.

Cynthia Morgan had alleged that the Prince, her ex-lover had placed curses on her and hindered her from marrying someone else.

She detailed her emotional and spiritual anguish, vowing that he would face consequences for his actions. Now, the Prince has initiated legal proceedings against her, citing defamation, cyberstalking, and harassment.

Additionally, leaked WhatsApp messages purportedly from the singer and a video allegedly showing her arrest have circulated online.

