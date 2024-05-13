Menu
Political parties

Atiku Meets with Peter Obi Amidst Speculations over Party Exit and Zoning of Presidential Ticket

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, and his counterpart in the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, convened on Monday for a significant discussion.

Sharing photos of their meeting, Atiku expressed, “It was my honour and privilege to host @PeterObi today.”

In a recent interview on Seun Okinbaloye’s Mic On podcast, Atiku’s spokesperson, Paul Ibe, revealed that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, played a pivotal role in Peter Obi’s departure from the party. He clarified that Atiku was prepared to zone the PDP presidential ticket to the Southeast.

Ibe stated, “Atiku did not force Peter Obi out of the party. Wike was instrumental in the exit of Obi because Wike had promoted the zoning of the presidency to the south. Atiku Abubakar had said that he was prepared to step aside if the party zoned the ticket to the Southeast. Wike frustrated that effort because he believed that if it was zoned to the south, not the southeast, he would be in the best position to get the ticket.”

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

