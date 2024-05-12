Wike Issues Stern Warning, Fubara’s Camp Asserts Political Dominance

Vows nobody will remove any House of Assembly member

Says backing Fubara was mistake he would correct

Governor will teach foes political lesson – Chief of Staff

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike made a bold statement during his visit to Rivers State, where he addressed the ongoing political crisis. Speaking against the backdrop of an injunction obtained by pro-Fubara members of the State House of Assembly, Wike emphasized that no legal maneuvering, even at unconventional hours, would deter the course of law and due process.

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara’s camp, represented by his Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, exuded confidence in their political prowess. Ehie asserted that Fubara is poised to teach his opponents a lesson in political strategy, emphasizing that the governor possesses the acumen to navigate through challenges and emerge victorious.

In his address at a civic reception, Wike acknowledged past misjudgments and vowed to rectify them in due course. He urged his supporters not to succumb to intimidation, stressing the importance of maintaining peace while upholding the rule of law.

Amidst celebrations of political victories, including the Supreme Court ruling in Fubara’s favor, the atmosphere in Rivers State remains charged with anticipation and determination. However, reactions from legal experts diverged on the legality and implications of Fubara’s Executive Order relocating the State House of Assembly. While some, like Professor Itse Sagay, viewed it as a legitimate action within the bounds of the law, others, like Wahab Shittu, criticized it as a threat to democracy and a violation of constitutional principles.

As the political landscape in Rivers State continues to evolve, the clash between executive and legislative powers underscores the need for a delicate balance between governance and democratic institutions.

