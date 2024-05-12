Home Politics & Govt News Political parties Wike Issues Stern Warning, Fubara’s Camp Asserts Political Dominance

Wike Issues Stern Warning, Fubara’s Camp Asserts Political Dominance

By
Gbenga Samson
-

Vows nobody will remove any House of Assembly member
Says backing Fubara was mistake he would correct
Governor will teach foes political lesson – Chief of Staff

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike made a bold statement during his visit to Rivers State, where he addressed the ongoing political crisis. Speaking against the backdrop of an injunction obtained by pro-Fubara members of the State House of Assembly, Wike emphasized that no legal maneuvering, even at unconventional hours, would deter the course of law and due process.

Meanwhile, Governor Fubara’s camp, represented by his Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, exuded confidence in their political prowess. Ehie asserted that Fubara is poised to teach his opponents a lesson in political strategy, emphasizing that the governor possesses the acumen to navigate through challenges and emerge victorious.

In his address at a civic reception, Wike acknowledged past misjudgments and vowed to rectify them in due course. He urged his supporters not to succumb to intimidation, stressing the importance of maintaining peace while upholding the rule of law.

Amidst celebrations of political victories, including the Supreme Court ruling in Fubara’s favor, the atmosphere in Rivers State remains charged with anticipation and determination. However, reactions from legal experts diverged on the legality and implications of Fubara’s Executive Order relocating the State House of Assembly. While some, like Professor Itse Sagay, viewed it as a legitimate action within the bounds of the law, others, like Wahab Shittu, criticized it as a threat to democracy and a violation of constitutional principles.

As the political landscape in Rivers State continues to evolve, the clash between executive and legislative powers underscores the need for a delicate balance between governance and democratic institutions.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous articleIPOB Demands Steady Power Supply or Exit from South East, Condemns EEDC’s Practices
Next article“Breath of Life” Takes Top Honors at 10th AMVCA Edition
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
http://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

RELATED ARTICLES

©

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading