Menu
Search
Subscribe
Wheats

Wheat Prices Rally to $649.6 per Bushel Amidst Mixed Commodity Market

By: Naija247news

Date:

Global Commodity Prices as of 3:30 PM GMT+1, Friday, May 10, 2024

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

At 3:30 PM GMT+1 on Friday, May 10, 2024, global commodity prices showed a mixed performance, reflecting fluctuations compared to previous trading sessions. Here’s a summary of the latest prices:

– **CRUDE OIL (USD/Bbl):** Crude oil prices edged up slightly to $79.4 per barrel, marking a modest increase of 0.12% from the previous session. However, on a monthly basis, crude oil prices have seen a decline of 6.64%, while on a yearly basis, they are up by 12.26%.

– **BRENT (USD/Bbl):** Similarly, Brent crude oil prices remained stable at $83.9 per barrel, showing a marginal increase of 0.06%. Like crude oil, Brent prices have experienced a monthly decrease of 6.44%, but they have risen by 11.98% over the past year.

– **NATURAL GAS (USD/MMBtu):** Natural gas prices dropped to $2.3 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), indicating a decrease of 0.49%. However, on a monthly and yearly basis, natural gas prices have increased by 6.90% and 4.56%, respectively.

– **GASOLINE (USD/Gal):** Gasoline prices slipped to $2.5 per gallon, down by 0.40%. While there’s a slight monthly decrease of 0.38%, gasoline prices have experienced a significant yearly decline of 8.44%.

– **COAL (USD/T):** Coal prices declined to $144.0 per ton, marking a decrease of 1.47%. On a monthly and yearly basis, coal prices have dropped by 2.57% and 13.78%, respectively.

– **GOLD (USD/t.oz):** Gold prices rose to $2,361.8 per troy ounce, showing an increase of 0.65%. Over the past month, gold prices have surged by 2.66%, and on a yearly basis, they have increased by 17.22%.

– **SILVER (USD/t.oz):** Silver prices dipped to $28.2 per troy ounce, indicating a decrease of 0.67%. While there’s a monthly decrease of 0.96%, silver prices have risen by 6.22% over the past year.

– **WHEAT (USD/Bu):** Wheat prices climbed to $649.6 per bushel, showing a notable increase of 1.90%. On a monthly and yearly basis, wheat prices have surged by 4.28% and 3.49%, respectively.

– **PALM-OIL (MYR/T):** Palm oil prices decreased to 3,810.0 Malaysian Ringgit per ton, marking a decline of 0.52%. Over the past month and year, palm oil prices have dropped by 0.83% and 10.96%, respectively.

– **COCOA (USD/T):** Cocoa prices rose to $8,401.7 per ton, indicating an increase of 1.20%. However, cocoa prices have seen a significant decline of 19.20% over the past month, while they have surged by 159.06% on a yearly basis.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
U.S. Dollar Gains Against Major Currencies As Naira Slumps in Friday’s Forex Trading – May 10, 2024
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

U.S. Dollar Gains Against Major Currencies As Naira Slumps in Friday’s Forex Trading – May 10, 2024

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
In the foreign exchange market at 4:30 PM GMT+1...

FGN Eurobonds Yield Over 8% Amidst Weekly Trading Trends – May 10, 2024

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
As of Friday, May 10, 2024, Federal Government of...

Stock Analysis: Bullish Outlook for Nestle, Presco, Total, Stanbic, and Zenith

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
In the latest financial analysis, Nestle, Presco, Total, Stanbic,...

“TANTALIZER Shares Spike 27.8% as “PZ Dips 27.0% Amidst Weekly Stock Market Volatility”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
During the trading week ending May 10, 2024, several...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

U.S. Dollar Gains Against Major Currencies As Naira Slumps in Friday’s Forex Trading – May 10, 2024

News Analysis 0
In the foreign exchange market at 4:30 PM GMT+1...

FGN Eurobonds Yield Over 8% Amidst Weekly Trading Trends – May 10, 2024

FGN Bonds 0
As of Friday, May 10, 2024, Federal Government of...

Stock Analysis: Bullish Outlook for Nestle, Presco, Total, Stanbic, and Zenith

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
In the latest financial analysis, Nestle, Presco, Total, Stanbic,...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

U.S. Dollar Gains Against Major Currencies As Naira Slumps in Friday’s...

Godwin Okafor - 0