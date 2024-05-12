Wheat Prices Rally to $649.6 per Bushel Amidst Mixed Commodity Market

Global Commodity Prices as of 3:30 PM GMT+1, Friday, May 10, 2024

At 3:30 PM GMT+1 on Friday, May 10, 2024, global commodity prices showed a mixed performance, reflecting fluctuations compared to previous trading sessions. Here’s a summary of the latest prices:

– **CRUDE OIL (USD/Bbl):** Crude oil prices edged up slightly to $79.4 per barrel, marking a modest increase of 0.12% from the previous session. However, on a monthly basis, crude oil prices have seen a decline of 6.64%, while on a yearly basis, they are up by 12.26%.

– **BRENT (USD/Bbl):** Similarly, Brent crude oil prices remained stable at $83.9 per barrel, showing a marginal increase of 0.06%. Like crude oil, Brent prices have experienced a monthly decrease of 6.44%, but they have risen by 11.98% over the past year.

– **NATURAL GAS (USD/MMBtu):** Natural gas prices dropped to $2.3 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), indicating a decrease of 0.49%. However, on a monthly and yearly basis, natural gas prices have increased by 6.90% and 4.56%, respectively.

– **GASOLINE (USD/Gal):** Gasoline prices slipped to $2.5 per gallon, down by 0.40%. While there’s a slight monthly decrease of 0.38%, gasoline prices have experienced a significant yearly decline of 8.44%.

– **COAL (USD/T):** Coal prices declined to $144.0 per ton, marking a decrease of 1.47%. On a monthly and yearly basis, coal prices have dropped by 2.57% and 13.78%, respectively.

– **GOLD (USD/t.oz):** Gold prices rose to $2,361.8 per troy ounce, showing an increase of 0.65%. Over the past month, gold prices have surged by 2.66%, and on a yearly basis, they have increased by 17.22%.

– **SILVER (USD/t.oz):** Silver prices dipped to $28.2 per troy ounce, indicating a decrease of 0.67%. While there’s a monthly decrease of 0.96%, silver prices have risen by 6.22% over the past year.

– **WHEAT (USD/Bu):** Wheat prices climbed to $649.6 per bushel, showing a notable increase of 1.90%. On a monthly and yearly basis, wheat prices have surged by 4.28% and 3.49%, respectively.

– **PALM-OIL (MYR/T):** Palm oil prices decreased to 3,810.0 Malaysian Ringgit per ton, marking a decline of 0.52%. Over the past month and year, palm oil prices have dropped by 0.83% and 10.96%, respectively.

– **COCOA (USD/T):** Cocoa prices rose to $8,401.7 per ton, indicating an increase of 1.20%. However, cocoa prices have seen a significant decline of 19.20% over the past month, while they have surged by 159.06% on a yearly basis.

