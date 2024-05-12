Menu
UK Based Nigerian Blogger Wanted by Police for Cyberstalking and Murder Allegations

By: The Editor

Date:

Dorcas Adeyinka, a Nigerian blogger residing in the United Kingdom, has been declared wanted by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) for alleged involvement in cyberstalking, abduction, and murder.

According to a Special Police Gazette Bulletin shared on its official platform, Adeyinka is wanted by the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit, Abuja, over accusations that also include injurious falsehood, threats to life, and extortion.

Described as a Yoruba woman approximately 1.64 meters tall, Adeyinka possesses an oval face, pointed nose, and distinctive tribal marks. She is characterized by black hair, a larger head, and a prominent chin.

The bulletin lists her last known address as 833 Woolick Road in the United Kingdom, but authorities suspect she frequents various locations within Nigeria, notably Ikeja, Ogudu, Fagba, Otta, and Sango in Lagos and Ogun States.

The police have announced a reward for any information leading to her whereabouts.

In April, Adeyinka’s family accused the Lagos State Police Command of conducting a biased investigation into her case. They claimed that she had faced threats to her life, cyberstalking, and bullying from suspected Nigerian bloggers using multiple social media accounts to harass her.

The Editor
The Editor

