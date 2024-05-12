Menu
U.S. Dollar Gains Against Major Currencies As Naira Slumps in Friday’s Forex Trading – May 10, 2024

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

In the foreign exchange market at 4:30 PM GMT+1 on Friday, May 10, 2024, the U.S. dollar showed varied performances against major currencies, showcasing fluctuations compared to the previous trading session.

Here’s an overview of the U.S. dollar’s performance against key currencies:

– EURUSD: The U.S. dollar slightly weakened against the Euro, trading at 1.0766, marking a decline of 0.14% from the prior session.

– GBPUSD: Against the British Pound, the U.S. dollar also experienced a weakening trend, with the exchange rate at 1.2508, showing a decrease of 0.13%.

– USDCHF: Conversely, the U.S. dollar exhibited strength against the Swiss Franc, reaching 0.9081, indicating a rise of 0.25%.

– USDRUB: The U.S. dollar strengthened against the Russian Ruble, reaching 92.3070, up by 0.39%.

– USDNGN: Notably, the U.S. dollar continued its significant strengthening trend against the Nigerian Naira, reaching 1424.9000, up by 0.38%.

– USDZAR: Against the South African Rand, the U.S. dollar saw marginal gains, standing at 18.4723, with an increase of 0.03%.

– USDEGP: Stability prevailed as the U.S. dollar maintained its exchange rate against the Egyptian Pound at 47.4029.

– USDCAD: There was a slight weakening of the U.S. dollar against the Canadian Dollar, with the exchange rate at 1.37, down by 0.04%.

– USDMXN: The U.S. dollar weakened against the Mexican Peso, reaching 16.76, down by 0.16%.

– USDBRL: Against the Brazilian Real, the U.S. dollar strengthened, reaching 5.15, marking a rise of 0.13%.

– AUDUSD: The U.S. dollar weakened against the Australian Dollar, trading at 0.6597, down by 0.31%.

– NZDUSD: Against the New Zealand Dollar, the U.S. dollar weakened to 0.6010, marking a decline of 0.42%.

– USDJPY: The U.S. dollar strengthened against the Japanese Yen, reaching 155.8250, up by 0.28%.

– USDCNY: Against the Chinese Yuan, the U.S. dollar strengthened, trading at 7.2319, up by 0.15%.

– USDINR: The U.S. dollar exhibited slight strengthening against the Indian Rupee, reaching 83.5444, up by 0.10%.

These fluctuations depict the dynamic nature of the forex market, influenced by a myriad of economic and geopolitical factors that impact currency values.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes.

Naija247news - 0