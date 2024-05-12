Menu
Search
Subscribe
Other Sports

Tobi Amusan Sets New World Record in Women’s 100m Hurdles, Clocks 12.40 Seconds

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Nigerian sprint sensation Tobi Amusan has shattered records by emerging as the fastest woman in the world’s 100m hurdles, posting a remarkable time of 12.40 seconds. In an electrifying race, the reigning world record holder outpaced Danielle Williams, the current world champion, who finished with her season-best time of 12.46 seconds. Following closely behind was American athlete Christina Clemons, securing the third position with a time of 12.54 seconds.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Amusan’s victory propels her to the pinnacle of global athletics, surpassing the previous record set by American Tonea Marshall at 12.42 seconds in late April. This historic achievement comes just ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, setting the stage for an exhilarating competition.

Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, took to social media to extend his congratulations to Amusan, acknowledging her stellar performance. He commended her for clinching the top spot at the Jamaica Athletics Invitational, emphasizing her significant role in elevating Nigeria’s sporting prowess on the international stage.

Amusan’s triumph follows her recent accomplishment of setting a new African record in the 60m hurdles event, clocking an impressive time of 7.77 seconds during the Astana Indoor Meet in Kazakhstan. This remarkable feat broke a longstanding record held by Gloria Alozie for 25 years.

With her exceptional talent and track record of success, Amusan is expected to lead Nigeria’s quest for gold at the forthcoming Olympics, slated to commence on July 26 at France’s national stadium.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Abuja Residents Lament as Garri Prices Soar in FCT, Marking 112.34% Year-on-Year Increase
Next article
Leaders Across Party Lines Rally to Protect Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

HUMAN TRAFFICKING: 30, 000 Edo natives in Libya, waiting to enter Europe when I assumed office

The Editor The Editor -
…Obaseki opens up on how he confronted scourge with...

Prince Harry, Meghan Concludes Nigeria Visit, Highlights Mental Health Support

The Editor The Editor -
Headline: British Royal Couple Concludes Nigeria Visit, The British...

Duchess of Sussex, called ‘Ifeoma’ in Nigeria, speaks with women about her Nigerian roots

The Editor The Editor -
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Discovers Nigerian Heritage and Embraces...

Air Peace Welcomes Prince Harry, Meghan on Nigerian Tour

The Editor The Editor -
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

HUMAN TRAFFICKING: 30, 000 Edo natives in Libya, waiting to enter Europe when I assumed office

South South 0
…Obaseki opens up on how he confronted scourge with...

Prince Harry, Meghan Concludes Nigeria Visit, Highlights Mental Health Support

News Analysis 0
Headline: British Royal Couple Concludes Nigeria Visit, The British...

Duchess of Sussex, called ‘Ifeoma’ in Nigeria, speaks with women about her Nigerian roots

Lifestyle News 0
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Discovers Nigerian Heritage and Embraces...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

HUMAN TRAFFICKING: 30, 000 Edo natives in Libya, waiting to enter...

The Editor - 0