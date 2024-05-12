Tobi Amusan Sets New World Record in Women’s 100m Hurdles, Clocks 12.40 Seconds

Nigerian sprint sensation Tobi Amusan has shattered records by emerging as the fastest woman in the world’s 100m hurdles, posting a remarkable time of 12.40 seconds. In an electrifying race, the reigning world record holder outpaced Danielle Williams, the current world champion, who finished with her season-best time of 12.46 seconds. Following closely behind was American athlete Christina Clemons, securing the third position with a time of 12.54 seconds.

Amusan’s victory propels her to the pinnacle of global athletics, surpassing the previous record set by American Tonea Marshall at 12.42 seconds in late April. This historic achievement comes just ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, setting the stage for an exhilarating competition.

Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, took to social media to extend his congratulations to Amusan, acknowledging her stellar performance. He commended her for clinching the top spot at the Jamaica Athletics Invitational, emphasizing her significant role in elevating Nigeria’s sporting prowess on the international stage.

Amusan’s triumph follows her recent accomplishment of setting a new African record in the 60m hurdles event, clocking an impressive time of 7.77 seconds during the Astana Indoor Meet in Kazakhstan. This remarkable feat broke a longstanding record held by Gloria Alozie for 25 years.

With her exceptional talent and track record of success, Amusan is expected to lead Nigeria’s quest for gold at the forthcoming Olympics, slated to commence on July 26 at France’s national stadium.

