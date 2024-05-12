Tinubu Govt Tax Overhaul Plans Exemption for 95% Informal Sector of ₦25m or Less Earners

Presidential Committee Plans Tax Reform: Exemption for

The Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee (PFPTRC) has unveiled ambitious plans to overhaul Nigeria’s tax system, announcing exemptions for 95% of the informal sector from all taxation. Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Committee, made this announcement during a press briefing in Abuja following the conclusion of the close-out retreat of the PFPTRC.

The primary goal of these reforms is to alleviate the burden of multiple taxes on small businesses and individuals with low incomes. Oyedele emphasized that those earning ₦25 million or less annually would be exempt from paying all forms of taxes, including income and value-added tax (VAT). He stressed that the informal sector comprises hardworking individuals striving to earn a living legitimately, and burdening them with taxes hampers their economic growth.

The committee’s proposal for tax reforms is slated to be submitted to the National Assembly by the third quarter of the year. Oyedele highlighted that consultations with the private sector are ongoing, with internal approvals expected by the end of June. Additionally, executive orders and regulations, such as the new withholding tax regulation exempting small businesses, are awaiting implementation pending the Minister’s signature.

Furthermore, the committee aims to introduce a new National Tax Policy, Spending Policy, and Borrowing Policy before the year-end. Constitutional amendments are also on the agenda for 2025 and 2026 to align with the National Assembly’s timeline.

The reforms aim to reduce the burden of multiple taxation on small businesses and low-income individuals while improving tax collection efficiency. Despite the numerous taxes in place, Nigeria’s tax collection as a percentage of GDP remains low. The government intends to repeal several taxes, harmonize the remaining ones, and enhance tax collection mechanisms to address this issue.

