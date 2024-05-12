“TANTALIZER Shares Spike 27.8% as “PZ Dips 27.0% Amidst Weekly Stock Market Volatility”

During the trading week ending May 10, 2024, several stocks on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) saw significant price movements, with some recording notable gains while others faced declines. Here is a summary of the performance of selected stocks:

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Gainers:

– TANTALIZER: The stock gained 27.8% during the week, rising from ₦0.36 on May 3 to ₦0.46 on May 10.

– FTNCOCOA: FTNCOCOA recorded a 20.0% increase, climbing from ₦1.35 to ₦1.62.

– PRESCO: PRESCO experienced a 15.3% increase, with its share price rising from ₦252.80 to ₦291.50.

– MAYBAKER: The stock of MAYBAKER gained 15.0%, increasing from ₦6.00 to ₦6.90.

– TIP: TIP saw a 15.0% increase, moving from ₦2.00 to ₦2.30.

– GUINEAINS: GUINEAINS recorded a 13.3% increase, rising from ₦0.30 to ₦0.34.

– OANDO: OANDO experienced a 12.2% increase, climbing from ₦9.05 to ₦10.15.

– JAPAULGOLD: JAPAULGOLD gained 12.1%, moving from ₦1.90 to ₦2.13.

– NGXGROUP: NGXGROUP saw a 10.0% increase, rising from ₦22.50 to ₦24.75.

– CORNERST: CORNERST recorded a 10.0% increase, climbing from ₦1.80 to ₦1.98.

Losers:

– PZ: PZ witnessed a decline of 27.0%, falling from ₦38.00 to ₦27.75.

– MCNICHOLS: MCNICHOLS experienced a decline of 20.2%, moving from ₦1.14 to ₦0.91.

– NSLTECH: NSLTECH saw a decline of 16.9%, falling from ₦0.59 to ₦0.49.

– INTBREW: INTBREW recorded a decline of 15.3%, dropping from ₦4.78 to ₦4.05.

– MANSARD: MANSARD experienced a decline of 12.9%, moving from ₦5.89 to ₦5.13.

– TRANSCORP: TRANSCORP saw a decline of 10.6%, falling from ₦14.10 to ₦12.60.

– AIRTELAFRI: AIRTELAFRI witnessed a decline of 10.3%, moving from ₦2,200.00 to ₦1,973.00.

– ETERNA: ETERNA recorded a decline of 9.9%, dropping from ₦15.15 to ₦13.65.

– BERGER: BERGER experienced a decline of 9.9%, falling from ₦13.70 to ₦12.35.

– IMG: IMG saw a decline of 9.8%, moving from ₦13.75 to ₦12.40.

The mixed performance of these stocks reflects the dynamic nature of the stock market, influenced by various factors such as market sentiment, company performance, and economic indicators. Investors are advised to carefully monitor these developments and consider their investment strategies accordingly.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...